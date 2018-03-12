Shipping container retail stores being planned for Lenox Square parking lot

One and possibly two new retail buildings made of shipping containers appear to be planned for the future of the perimeter of the parking lot outside Lenox Square mall, according to a report by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Buckhead planners last week heard a proposal to build a 2,500-square-foot modular retail building—using nine shipping containers—in a parking lot on the southwest corner of the mall campus, near the intersection of East Paces Ferry Road and Lenox Parkway.

In addition to the modular retail store, project scope also includes a deck for an outside seating area, as well as landscaping to improve the appearance of the current parking lot. The project would also include a new outdoor deck and site improvements including landscaping.

It’s unclear what the new retail building would house. But, Wisconsin-based GMR Marketing is designing the project.

Another shipping container building could also come to the front parking lot of Lenox, near the Westin Buckhead Atlanta hotel, a source with knowledge of plans told the ABC. That location may house a Duck Donuts, said the source.

The concept is not new to Atlanta. Brash Coffee opened in a shipping container at Westside Provisions District off Howell Mill Road.

“There are a lot of things you can do with mall properties,” John Rulli, president of Simon Malls and chief administration officer for Simon Property Group Inc., told the ABC last November. “Malls when they were first built were built in the suburbs. They were these sort of destination places. And now they are in these densely populated areas so you can remake the real estate to be lots of different things.”

