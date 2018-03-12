CineMassive plans 30,000-square-foot co-work facility in south Buckhead

In the latest twist to Atlanta’s growing co-working industry, technology company CineMassive is starting up a new facility using a 14,500-square-foot brick flex warehouse and office facility at 171 Armour Drive in south Buckhead that was previously home to an HD Supply operation as the core.

CineMassive — which makes and installs video walls and video wall software — and its partner, the software programming training firm Greater Sum, have filed permits with the city of Atlanta to transform the building into a 30,000-square-foot co-working office.

“We have a larger concept of turning it into a technology workspace,” CineMassive co-founder David Minnix said. “It would be true co-working.”

Co-working facilities, including those focused on tech companies, have proliferated in Atlanta in recent years. WeWork, Serendipity Labs, Industrious and IWG’s Spaces are among the national players jockeying for new locations in Metro Atlanta.

But there are also plenty of local co-working operators, including Atlanta Tech Village and Constellations, a Downtown Atlanta co-working facility founded by local real estate executive Gene Kansas.

Recently, Colliers International Atlanta CEO Bob Mathews estimated that as much as 20% of Atlanta’s office market could eventually be geared toward flexible leases and co-working.

Minnix said CineMassive is focusing on small software companies of up to eight employees to lease space at the facility for a year at a time. The partnership would host training, sponsor software company meet-ups and host technical conferences at the facility, Minnix said.

The project also will include a 3,500-square-foot event space and a roof deck with skyline views.

“If you look at the Armour Yards corridor, there’s absolutely no supply for small businesses,” he said. “We feel we’re bringing something unique to the table in that regard. We’re very much a tech company that has an interest in real estate as opposed to a real estate company that has an interest in tech.”

CineMassive purchased 171 Armour Drive, as well as its current home at 150 Ottley and another building at 170 Ottley, in 2016, Minnix said. The company is aiming to deliver the project by the first quarter of 2019.

