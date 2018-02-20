Shops Around Lenox adding SoulCycle, Flower Child, West Elm stores

Shops Around Lenox will welcome a collection of first-to-market concepts over the next six months, including New York-based fitness company SoulCycle in late April and a new healthy food concept called Flower Child in mid-Summer.

Home retailer West Elm, known for its mix of affordable, modern furniture and décor, will also open a new location at Shops Around Lenox in the Summer.

Retail consultant Tisha Maley and JLL were retained to update and manage the new tenant lineup. Maley is curating the collection to include leading contemporary brands, independent boutiques, and artisan restaurants. Shops Around Lenox was also voted the best place to shop in 2017 by JEZEBEL, a local publication by Modern Luxury.

Since receiving a major renovation following the 2009 recession, the property has been able to attract 15 nationally-recognized retailers and dining establishments.

Located at 3400 Around Lenox Drive, current Shops Around Lenox retailers and restaurants include: Bhojanic, Blo Blow Dry Bar, CorePower Yoga, Crate & Barrel, Dantanna’s, Draper James, fab’rik, Gill’s Alterations, Kendra Scott, lululemon, Ministry of Supply, Ona Atlanta, Paper Source, Roots Juices, Seven Lamps, South Moon Under, Sprint, Suitsupply and The Impeccable Pig.

“When given the opportunity to re-merchandise the retailers and restaurants at Shops Around Lenox, we worked to deliver a product that would suit the needs and wants of our existing as well as future customer base,” said Roma Williams, vice president and group manager of retail with JLL, which manages the property.

–John Schaffner