BBA luncheon hears Porsche executive, honors Buckhead businesses

A “behind-the-wheel” Porsche Experience—valued at $500—no doubt was a draw for the more than 300 who attended the Buckhead Business Association’s annual luncheon Jan. 25 to hear keynote speaker Klaus Zellmer and to honor the BBA’s yearly award winners.

Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche North America, spoke to the sold out audience in the ballroom at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, about the

future of electric vehicles and the increase in Porsche subscription model usage.

A major focus of the annual BBA luncheon is a celebration of Buckhead businesses and included the presentation of several awards.

The Buckhead Business of the Year Award was presented to Construction Resources at The Cambria Gallery. Bonneau Ansley, of Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, was presented the Buckhead Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Three Alliance Center won the Buckhead Beautification Award Juanita Baranco, of The Baran Company LLC, was presented the Sam Massell Bullish on Buckhead Award, named after Buckhead Coalition President and former Atlanta Mayor Massell.

​Livable Buckhead also presented two awards at the luncheon in order to highlight the Buckhead business community’s extensive efforts to make a positive

impact on the environment, economy and overall quality of life.

The LBI’s Triple Bottom Line award was presented to Transwestern property management team of 3630 Peachtree and the Buckhead Mobility Champion

​Award was presented to Rubicon. (To read about those awards, click here.)

The annual luncheon and awards presentation is just one of three signature events the BBA hosts each year, in addition to more than 50 social and business networking events.

The Buckhead Business Association (BBA) is a nonprofit organization promoting a positive and informed business environment for its members to achieve cultural, civic, social, economic, and business goals, and actively contribute to the vitality of the greater Buckhead community.

–John Schaffner