Livable Buckhead honors 2 companies for major sustainability initiatives

Livable Buckhead presented the first-ever Triple Bottom Line and Buckhead Mobility Champion awards during the Buckhead Business Association’s annual luncheon Thursday (Jan. 25). The 2018 Triple Bottom Line award was presented to Transwestern and its property management team for 3630 Peachtree Road and the Mobility Champion award was presented to Rubicon.

The awards were added to BBA’s program in order to highlight the Buckhead business community’s extensive efforts to make a positive impact on the environment, economy and overall quality of life, according to a Livable Buckhead announcement.

“Buckhead is making tremendous strides in sustainability focused initiatives,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, a nonprofit organization that strives to ensure the long-term viability and prosperity of Buckhead.

“We want to encourage that growth by recognizing the companies that are leading the way, and we want to highlight successful programs that can serve as models for other Buckhead properties and employers,” Starling added.

(In photo at top, left to right, Denise Starling (left) of Livable Buckhead presented awards to Victoria Thornton of Rubicon and Virginia Ferguson, Blair Smaltz, and Kristen Stappenbeck of Transwestern at the Buckhead Business Association annual luncheon.)

The Triple Bottom Line award recognizes a Buckhead company or organization that has demonstrated success in the development and implementation of programs, projects or policies that drive sustainability forward in the community. Triple bottom line refers to the practice of evaluating success based on a company’s impact on people, the planet and profits.

At the 3630 Peachtree site, Transwestern has increased its Energy Star score from 79 to 82 in one year, installed four electric vehicle charging stations, reduced electricity use in the parking garage by 75 percent, reduced electricity use in bathrooms by 50 percent, and has actively engaged tenants in the Buckhead Recycles program.

The Buckhead Mobility Champion award recognizes an employer that has demonstrated success in the development and implementation of a commute alternative program that aims to mitigate traffic congestion, reduce auto emissions and improve quality of life for their employees.

At its Buckhead headquarters, Rubicon, the leader in sustainable, cloud-based waste and recycling solutions, covers 100 percent of the cost of its employees’ transit passes, which has led to nearly one-quarter of the entire company opting to take transit instead of commuting by car. As a result, 639,000 miles of travel have been removed from Buckhead roads, the equivalent of nearly 10,000 trips around I-285.

–John Schaffner