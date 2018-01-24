Mission + Market restaurant to open in March at Three Alliance Center

Chef Ian Winslade is partnering with local restaurateur Jonathan Akly to open a 5,000-square-foot Mission + Market restaurant in March in Buckhead office tower Three Alliance Center at the corner of Lenox Road and Ga. 400. The restaurant will serve contemporary American food.

Winslade has worked at many popular Atlanta eateries, including Murphy’s, Jean Georges’ Spice Market, Bluepointe and some Here to Serve restaurants.

“I want to channel that feeling you get from dining in Northern California,” Winslade said in a media release. “I’ve had many West Coast culinary experiences that are simple, clean, bright and comforting. I am excited to use ingredients that are relevant and contemporary yet rooted in modern technique while giving guests a relatable and approachable cosmopolitan experience.”

Restaurants Consulting Group Inc. is designing the space. It will have private dining and an outdoor patio.

–John Schaffner