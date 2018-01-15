Trade group to 800 mobile operators worldwide opens office in Buckhead

London-based GSMA, a trade organization that represents the interests of more than 800 mobile operators worldwide, has opened its new North American regional office at 165 Ottley Drive in Atlanta’s south Buckhead Armour Yards development which will house roughly 90 employees.

GSMA operator members in the North American region include companies such as AT&T, Bell Mobility, Digicel, Rogers Communications, Sprint, T-Mobile, Telus and Verizon.

GSMA held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening on Friday, Jan. 11. The new office space features flexible work areas, open collaboration and meeting facilities and access to amenities within the Armour Yards campus.

Situated near the BeltLine, Armour Yards comprises 28 buildings and is home to companies including Sweetwater Brewing Co., American Sprit Works, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and East Pole Coffee Co. The loft-office portion is housed within four former industrial buildings and features creative office space.

WeWork to open second Atlanta location

New York-based office-sharing company WeWork announced in late December it will open a second Buckhead location this spring in the Terminus 100 building, located at 3280 Peachtree Road.

The company that touts itself as a platform for creators said “WeWork Terminus 100 reflects our commitment to the Buckhead community, one of the country’s largest urban mixed-use development areas,” quoting Bobby Condon, WeWork’s Southeast general manager, in a press release.

The first WeWork Buckhead office opened in 2016 in the Tower Place complex on Piedmont Road. The new space will accommodate about 860 members and offer private offices for 36 members, according to the company.