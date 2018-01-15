Fifth Group to open Alma Cocina restaurant at Terminus in Buckhead

Atlanta’s Fifth Group restaurants’ Latin concept Alma Cocina will come to Buckhead’s Terminus complex, taking the spot formerly occupied by Bricktop’s before it vacated in late 2017, according to a report by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Fifth Group Restaurants and Terminus developer and owner Cousins Properties Inc. are renewing a relationship from years past with this announcement.

Several years ago, the original Alma Cocina concept opened at downtown’s 191 Peachtree, the landmark tower previously owned by Cousins Properties. Cousins is also the landlord for another Fifth Group concept, South City Kitchen Buckhead at 3350 Peachtree Road.

Alma Cocina, which features authentic Mexican and Latin cuisine will occupy about 7,000 square feet at Terminus, according to the ABC report. It’s slated to open in mid-2019.

Besides its locations at Terminus and 3350 Peachtree, Fifth Group is expanding in Buckhead, building a new location for its Ecco concept adjacent to Phipps Plaza mall. That location is set to open later this year.

“In our 25th year as a restaurant group, we’re excited to share our plans for an expanded presence further on Peachtree Street as we bring Alma Cocina’s energy and flair to the Buckhead neighborhood,” Fifth Group partner Robby Kukler said in an announcement.

