City’s new mayor, president of City Council to address major civic meetings

New Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who has evoked the power of Black Girl Magic as her victory theme, will deliver the keynote address at the Buckhead Coalition’s invitation-only annual meeting Jan. 31, in one of her first major appearances since her election.

Meanwhile, the new president of Atlanta City Council, Felicia Moore, will give one of her first public addresses at 7 p.m. at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Northwest Community Alliance at the Northside Church of God, 1736 Harper Street NW.

In addition, The NCA program will include Moore’s successor as District 9 councilman, Dustin Hillis, as well newly elected Georgia State Senator Nikema Williams, who replaces Vincent Fort in District 39 in Atlanta. Fort was one of the unsuccessful candidates in the Atlanta mayoral race.

“Felicia Moore has been fighting for neighborhoods and fiscal responsibility since the time she was an NPU chairwoman all the way up to the more than 10 year fight (as District 9 councilwoman) she waged along with hundreds of residents to bring Publix into the rejuvenated Moores Mill Shopping Center,” said NCA chairman Michael Koblentz. .

“We really want to take this time to thank some truly excellent public servants who lost their bids for higher office or who retired,” added Koblentz. “It’s also time to tell the mayor that this is a good time to reach out to the 50 percent of the voters who did not vote for her and would like some true community engagement from Ms. Bottoms.”

The Buckhead Coalition’s event theme will be “Tying Atlanta Together,” in an apparent reference to the racially tainted, north-south Atlanta city election battle between Bottoms and her runoff opponent Buckhead resident and former City Councilmember Mary Norwood.

Sam Massell, the Coalition’s president and a former Atlanta mayor, has previewed a gift that he said all attendees will receive: a crystal statuette of a handshake.

The last time Bottoms appeared at the Coalition’s Annual Meeting was last year when she appeared with seven other mayoral candidates at the luncheon Massell had orchestrated as an unofficial mayoral campaign kickoff forum. The Coalition ended up endorsing Norwood.

Massell said the Coalition is keenly aware of the politics and manners involved in Bottoms’ visit, and of the city’s political divisions demonstrated by her razor-thin win – by less than 1 percent.

“It seemed appropriate we should definitely be upfront about the importance of Atlanta being united,” said Massell.

Norwood has not been invited to attend the luncheon because “she’s not titled as such,” said Massell, as she is no longer a local elected official.