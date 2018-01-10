Porsche North America CEO to keynote Buckhead Business Assn. lunch

Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc., will be the keynote speaker for the Buckhead Business Association’s Annual Luncheon and 2017 Buckhead Business of the Year awards presentation Jan. 25.

The event will be held at the Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta hotel, 3515 Peachtree Road, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Individual ticket prices are $75 for BBA members and $85 for non-members. The cost for a table for 10 is $700 for BBA members and $765 for non-members. Also available are vendor tables for showcasing a company during networking at a cost of $200 for BBA members and $300 for non-members. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE

Keynote speaker Zellmer is responsible for both the United States and Canada from the company’s headquarters in Atlanta. PCNA is the importer of Porsche 911, Boxster and Cayman sports cars, the Macan and Cayenne sport utility vehicles and the Panamera sports sedan, for the United States.

As president, Zellmer oversees the import and distribution of Porsche cars through the retail operations of approximately 188 U.S. dealers and four ports of entry in the United States. Sales support, marketing, parts distribution, and other functions including sales and service training, also fall within Zellmer’s areas of responsibility.

The nominees for the Buckhead Business of the Year Award are: Cambria Gallery, PostNet, Roam Innovative Workplace, Southern Baked Pie and True Food Kitchen. The Entrepreneur and Beautification of the year awards will also be presented. The awards are sponsored by ServisFirst Bank.