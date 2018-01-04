Water main break cuts water to Phipps Plaza, 2,000 Buckhead residents

Part of Phipps Plaza and about 2,000 residents in the Buckhead area were without water Wednesday and Thursday morning (Jan. 3 & 4) after a nearby water main break, which took place Tuesday night in the 700 block of Longleaf Drive, according to information acquired by BuckheadView.com.

By Thursday afternoon, Belk was reportedly the only mall retailer still impacted and other stores and restaurants at Phipps were operating normally. The outage also has impacted seven fire hydrants.

Repairs to the 16-inch water main also caused lanes to be closed on Phipps Boulevard, between Lenox Road and Longleaf Drive, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

announced Thursday morning.

“In an abundance of caution, sand and salt have been distributed over the icy area, but motorists are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible,” the department said in a written statement.

The water department said the leak was caused by a failed hydrant near a new development. Sources told BuckheadView this hydrant had been tampered with last year for the new construction of 700 Park Avenue high rise in order to supply water for the construction site.

Repairs were expected to be completed by Thursday afternoon, barring unforeseen complications, and water had been redistributed to a senior-living facility and condominiums in the area.

