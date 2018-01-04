Council President Felicia Moore names ’18 committee chairs, members

New Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore announced Post 3 At-Large Councilmember Andre Dickens as the 2018 council president pro tempore as well as 2018 council committee members at the Jan. 4 full council meeting.

“I would like to welcome all of the members of the 2018-2021 Atlanta City Council,” Moore said. “I look forward to us getting to work and engaging with the public as we begin a new term committed to openness and transparency in city government.”

The council has seven standing committees: Finance/Executive, Public Safety and Legal Administration, City Utilities, Committee on Council, Zoning, Transportation, and Community Development/Human Services.

All seven standing committees are comprised of members of the Atlanta City Council. Committees meet in Committee Room. No. 1. The meeting of the Committee Chairs is held in Committee Room No. 2

Following is the 2018 Atlanta City Council committee membership:

City Utilities Committee: J.P. Matzigkeit, Chair, Michael Julian Bond, Joyce Sheperd, Howard Shook, Carla Smith, Cleta Winslow, Ivory Lee Young, Jr. Briefing: Tuesday 9:00 a.m. Meeting: Tuesday 9:30 a.m.

Community Development/Human Services Committee: Natalyn Mosby Archibong, Chair. Amir Farokhi, Dustin Hillis, Marci Overstreet, Joyce Sheperd, Matt Westmoreland, Ivory Lee Young, Jr. Briefing: Tuesday 11:30 a.m. Meeting: Tuesday 12:30 p.m.

Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee: Dustin Hillis, Chair, Michael Julian Bond, Andrea L. Boone, Andre Dickens, Marci Overstreet, Carla Smith, Cleta Winslow. Briefing: Tuesday 2:30 p.m. Meeting: Tuesday 3:00 p.m.

Transportation Committee: Andre Dickens, Chair, Natalyn Mosby Archibong, Amir Farokhi, Dustin Hillis, J.P. Matzigkeit, Marci Overstreet, Joyce Sheperd. Briefing: Monday 10:30 a.m. Meeting: Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Zoning Committee: Ivory Lee Young, Jr., Chair, Michael Julian Bond, Andrea L. Boone, Jennifer Ide, Howard Shook, Carla Smith, Cleta Winslow. Briefing: Monday 11:00 a.m. Meeting: Wednesday 9:30 a.m.

Finance/Executive Committee: Howard Shook, Chair, Natalyn Archibong, Andrea L. Boone, Andre Dickens, Jennifer Ide, J.P. Matzigkeit, Matt Westmoreland. Briefing: Monday 1:00 p.m. Meeting: Wednesday 1:00 p.m.

Committee on Council: Jennifer Ide, Chair, Natalyn Archibong, Andre Dickens, Amir Farokhi, Cleta Winslow, Matt Westmoreland, Ivory Lee Young, Jr. Briefing: Monday 9:00 a.m. Meeting: Monday 11:15 a.m.

Committee Chairs: Felicia A. Moore, Council President, Natalyn Archibong, Andre Dickens, Dustin Hillis, Jennifer Ide, J.P. Matzigkeit, Howard Shook. Meeting: Monday 9:30 a.m. in Committee Room. No. 2