Buckhead’s Live Oak Square office building sells for $50 milliom

ATPS Realty Partners, a joint venture between Israel-based Sage Equities and Atlanta-based Anchor Capital Partners, has acquired the 201,488-square-foot Live Oak Square office building in Buckhead.

Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports HighBrook Investors sold the asset for approximately $50 million.

The 10-story building is located at the intersection of Peachtree and Lenox roads, across the street from both Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza malls and within walking distance of the Lenox MARTA Station.

In January 2014, an affiliate of HighBrook acquired the title to the 200,417-square-foot-building for $22.7 million, according to Atlanta commercial real estate research firm Databank.

HighBrook launched renovations and re-branded the building from its previous name, One Live Oak Center. It launched $6 million in upgrades, and the building was renamed Live Oak Square.

The University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business anchors the building, which is 74 percent leased. It is also home to Merchant E-Solutions, MRI Software and The Bucket Shop Café.