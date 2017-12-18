New Draper James boutique reflects Reese Witherspoon’s southern style

Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon is the owner of the new Draper James boutique that opened in November at the Shops Around Lenox, featuring apparel, accessories, and home items with a southern style influenced by Witherspoon’s heritage.

Southern charm permeates throughout Draper James. It is fashioned after Witherspoon’s upbringing with southern influences reflected in everything from the merchandise to the store’s décor, the fourth Draper James store to open since October 2015.

The Draper James team explained to BuckheadView, Witherspoon’s concept behind the store—infusing her southern lifestyle as part of her brand by starting with the store’s name, which is derived from her Tennessee grandparents.

“Reese Witherspoon started this company to honor her Southern heritage, and in particular, her grandparents who were, and still are, the greatest influences in her life—her grandmother Dorothea Draper and her grandfather, William James Witherspoon. Reese’s grandparents taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living,” the team explained.

“From them, she learned to dress and act like a lady, to take pride in her home, to reach out to help a neighbor, and to always invite everyone in for a visit. When she returned to Nashville with her own family, she wanted to recapture and celebrate all that she loves and remembers about her grandparents and the South. That is why she created Draper James,” the Draper James team stated.

“Celebrated designer Mark D. Sikes directed the store design to not only resemble Reese’s own home, but to also evoke the Southern hospitality she loves,” the team added. The boutique is located at 3400 Around Lenox Drive. Store hours are Sunday: 12pm to 6pm, and Monday – Saturday: 10am – 8pm.

The first and flagship store was opened in October of 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Later came one in Dallas, Texas; Lexington, Kentucky; and now the latest store in Buckhead.

Each of the four stores have a distinctive look. The Buckhead store has southern details like the blue and white canopy hanging over the store’s façade. The interior is a step back in time, inviting customers into a southern-inspired home with blue and white wallpaper, a blue lamp shade chandelier, a white wicker chair, and vintage inspired serving carts, shelves and tables stocked with clothing, accessories, books, home and holiday gift items. There’s even a #DraperJamesBlue wall!

The clothing collection consists of an array of dresses, tops, skirts, jackets, and denim. The accessories include tote bags, purses, sunglasses, mittens, hats, and keychains. Some items are tied to favorite events like the Kentucky Derby and Keeneland races.

Draper James’ home items offer hostess gifts like candles, soaps, mugs, Atlanta cocktail napkins and more. There are also classic trinket trays “with our favorite southern sayings like ‘Keep It Merry’ and ‘Think Happy Thoughts’”, the team explained.

Being reminiscent of southern living, some items in her collection are adorned with sayings like “Be Kind Y’all,” “hello sugar,” “Yes Ma’am,” and “Howdy”. The collection contains ruffles, plaid, lace, florals, and checker designs. There’s a hat that says ‘Oh My Darlin’, a pillow with ‘Southern Belle’ and ‘Peace Y’all’ on sweatshirts.

For the holidays, seasonally-appropriate items include holiday dresses like the Jingle Dots Gracie Dress!, totes, trinket trays, pajamas, and more. Holiday favorites are also found in Reese’s holiday video. There are a number of holiday items for gifts or stocking stuffers.

The team says that their customer is “sweet and Southern! She loves to dress up and never says no to a fun pattern.” Draper James recently hosted celebrities at the Buckhead store including Amy Smart, Sara Blakely and Amy Griffin.

“We have been so welcomed in Atlanta. We love meeting our Atlanta family and have had so much fun since we opened our doors at the Shops Around Lenox,” staying true to their roots, but adding a few fun twists for Atlanta, according to the store team.

For more information, click on Draper James and Instagram.

(Note: All Draper James photos were taken by Ben Rose Photography and provided by the Draper James team.)