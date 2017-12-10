Atlanta Speech School’s annual gala raises $250,000 for students’ aid

Buckhead’s Atlanta Speech School Guild’s annual Language and Literacy Gala, which was recently held at the Capital City Club in Brookhaven, raised $250,000 in support of the Speech School’s mission to help each child reach his or her potential through language and literacy.

Proceeds from the gala will go toward the school’s financial aid efforts, in keeping with founder Kitty Hamm’s belief that financial circumstances should not prevent a child from receiving an education and services that could profoundly impact his or her quality of life.

In its 44th year, the annual fundraiser – also, Atlanta’s longest running charity event – was attended by over 450 and featured a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing as well as silent and live auctions. The gala co-chairs were Amy Musarra Kramer, Margaret Anne Masters and Liz Eager. The Guild President is Suzanne Deriso.

Approaching its 80th anniversary, the Atlanta Speech School has grown to be regarded as the nation’s most comprehensive center for language and literacy.

Through its four schools and five clinical programs, trained professionals apply research to programs that develop language and literacy skills for children who are deaf, have dyslexia and other language-based learning disabilities and who have significant speech and/or language delays.

Its professional development center extends this knowledge outside the School by training teachers in research-based language and reading approaches. For information, click here or contact the school at 404.233.5332.

Collectively the School impacts the lives of approximately 1,400 children and adults at the Atlanta Speech School, and more than 5,000 students throughout the state of Georgia through the work of its Rollins Center for Language & Learning professional development program.

–John Schaffner