3 Buckhead restaurants make ’17 Open Table’s 100 Best in America list

Three Buckhead restaurants—Bones, La Grotta and UMI—have been named to reservations website Open Table’s 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017, based on an analysis of more than 12 million reviews of 26,000 considered restaurants left by diner users of the site.

Steakhouse and local institution Bones—a go-to spot for Atlanta diners for 38 years at 3130 Piedmont Road—is a frequent entry in national best-of lists. It has received the Best of Atlanta Steakhouse award every year for 16 years and was recognized by Zagat with the highest rating for food and service of any steakhouse in America.

Another well-established Buckhead spot, La Grotta has been serving authentic northern and regional Italian cuisine since 1978. It has been voted the Best Italian Restaurant by Atlanta Magazine for 18 straight years and is an AAA Four Diamond Award recipient for the last 20 years as well as a regular winner of the DiRona Award, given by Distinguished Restaurants of North America. It is located at 2637 Peachtree Road.

Hot sushi spot UMI is the third Buckhead eatery and the newest Atlanta spot to make the list. The sushi restaurant is run by executive chef Fuyuhiko Ito, who started the restaurant with wife and pastry chef Lisa Ito after an award-winning run at MF Buckhead. The Tokyo-born chef combines classic and modern Japanese flavors at the restaurant at 3050 Peachtree Road.

“The 100 Best Restaurants in America for 2017 are consistently putting out delicious dishes, providing impeccable service, and paying attention to every detail to orchestrate one-of-a-kind dining experiences time and again,” Open Table wrote.

–John Schaffner