Norwood endorsed by Mayor Franklin, Aman, Mitchell in runoff for mayor

Buckhead resident and mayoral candidate City Councilwoman Mary Norward today received the important endorsement of Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin in the Dec. 5 runoff election against fellow Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms.

The Franklin endorsement came during a news conference on the steps of Atlanta City Hall, where Norwood also landed the support during the press conference of businessman Peter Aman, one of the candidates who finished out of the running in this month’s general election.

Joining Norwood, Frankilin and Aman on the podium at the event was City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, who endorsed Norwood last week after also failing to make the runoff.

Franklin, who is black and served two terms during the last decade as Atlanta’s first female mayor, played down both race and politics in her decision to endorse Norwood, who is white. Franklin is a Democrat and Norwood an independent.

“This is a city of diversity,” Franklin said. “For me, race was not the issue. Character, transparency and integrity are.”

Both Franklin and Aman stated Norwood would be a better candidate than Bottoms to bring trust back to City Hall in the wake of the current bribery scandal. Bottoms has close ties to the current administration of Mayor Kasim Reed and has been endorsed by Reed.

“The next mayor won’t be able to tackle the big issues without trust,” said Aman, who said he has agreed to chair Norwood’s mayoral transition team if she is elected.

Franklin said Atlanta has made important strides under Reed, including employee pension reform, improvements in public safety and a restocking of the city’s budget reserves. But she said Norwood would be the better candidate going forward to restore public trust in the city’s contracting process.

“We cannot and should not turn a blind eye to corruption and greed,” Frankin said. “We need a mayor who will lead on ethics.”

In accepting the endorsements, Norwood said she wants to emulate the example of Franklin, who entered office after her predecessor former Mayor Bill Campbell went to prison on corruption charges and she cleaned up the mayor’s office.

“The FBI will be there when I enter office,” Norwood said. “But I pledge to you, they won’t be there when I leave.”

Bottoms finished first in this month’s general election, winning 26.2 percent of the vote. Norwood made the runoff by placing second, with 20.8 percent. Early voting for the runoff began Monday and runs through Friday.

–John Schaffner