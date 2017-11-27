GA gives, #Giving Tuesday provide easy way to support state nonprofits

GAgives on #GivingTuesday (Nov. 28) offers Georgians an easy but powerful way to keep the season of giving thanks going and provides a feel-good respite from the annual shopping frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Starting this year, Georgia Gives Day is partnering with the global #GivingTuesday initiative to re-launch our state’s 24-hour giving marathon alongside a 50-state, 97-country effort. Building on the year-over-year growth both campaigns have seen since they launched in 2012, the joint effort is increasing support and awareness for the thousands of participating Georgia nonprofits.

The campaign’s hub is GAgives.org, which brings together 3,000 of Georgia’s charities to make it easy for Georgians to select a cause that matters to them, learn about the work of individual nonprofits, and donate directly to them.

Everyone is invited to give on Nov. 28, and to help inspire more giving by sharing news of their gifts on social media – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere – with the tags #GAgives and #GivingTuesday.

“Both movements share one purpose: To educate, celebrate and support the diverse causes that strengthen our communities,” said GAgives organizer and Georgia Center for Nonprofits CEO Karen Beavor. “Our shared success lies in the powerful joy of collaborating with others, teaching the importance of philanthropy, and participating in acts of kindness.”

Asha Curran, 92nd Street Y’s chief innovation officer and director of its Belfer Center for Innovation, the home of #GivingTuesday, said, “We are thrilled to have GAgives join the #GivingTuesday movement, as our alignment promises to compound attention and support for Georgia’s nonprofits and help us further this unified, global giving movement.”

Launched by the 92nd Street Y in 2012 and housed in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact, #GivingTuesday is a global movement inspiring people to take collaborative action for their local communities and contribute to the causes they believe in.

The movement reaches millions of people, with campaigns and activities in all 50 states and nearly 100 countries on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and throughout the year. On #GivingTuesday 2016, $180+ million was raised online in the U.S. alone to benefit a tremendously broad range of causes, and much more was given in volunteer hours and non-monetary donations.

GAgives, also rooted in the Thanksgiving season, has raised more than $14 million in donations for Georgia nonprofits since 2012. Led by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, the GAgives initiative maintains an online fundraising platform, GAgives.org, free to use for any registered 501c3 in the state.

It also helps teach and mobilize everyone with a stake in the community – organizations, corporate sponsors, government agencies, media partners, and citizens – to raise awareness and support for nonprofits.

Through a powerful mix of advocacy, solutions for nonprofit effectiveness, and insight building tools, the Georgia Center for Nonprofits provides nonprofits, board members and donors with the tools they need to strengthen organizations that make a difference on important causes throughout Georgia. Learn more at gcn.org.

–John Schaffner