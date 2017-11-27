Buckhead Heritage Society’s Holiday Gathering fundraiser is Dec. 14

The non-profit Buckhead Heritage Society will hold its Heritage Holiday Gathering Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at Beechwoods, the former home of noted Atlanta historian Franklin M. Garrett and the current home of Ann and John Beach.

Proceeds from the cocktail buffet will benefit Buckhead Heritage Society’s mission to enhance the quality of life in Buckhead by identifying, preserving and promoting its historic resources.

The Heritage Holiday Gathering is open to everyone. The society’s member rate is $125 per person, and the non-member rate is $150 per attendee, which will include a complimentary one-year membership to the Buckhead Heritage Society.

Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card at www.BuckheadHeritage.com or by mail at 3180 Mathieson Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30305.

At the Heritage Holiday Gathering you can learn about Buckhead Heritage’s involvement in relocating the historic Randolph-Lucas home, its award-winning efforts to rehabilitate Harmony Grove Cemetery, its fight to preserve Mt. Olive Cemetery and its continuing project to record and preserve oral histories.

“We also have completed an Interpretive Master Plan for Buckhead, which makes recommendations for integrating historic interpretation into parks, trails, and green spaces in our community,” said James Ottley, president of the Buckhead Heritage Society.

Franklin Garrett devoted much of his life to learning about Atlanta’s past and recording it for the future. In the 1930s, he recorded every cemetery within 30 miles of downtown Atlanta, traveling mostly by bicycle. His three-volume survey of Atlanta’s history, Atlanta and Environs: A Chronicle of its People and Events, was printed in long-hand while he lived at Beechwoods.

Garrett served as historian for the Coca-Cola Company for 28 years. Following his retirement, he was president of the Atlanta History Center, which often hosted “Stump Franklin” history trivia events.

Beechwoods was designed in 1949 by architect William J. Creighton Jr., who moved to Atlanta in 1945. Prior to arriving in Atlanta, Creighton worked at the well-known New York firm McKim, Mead & White. The firm provided early office experience for a number of notable architects, including Henry J. Toombs.

The two architects operated Toombs & Creighton from 1946-49, where they hired young architects like Henry Smith and Cecil Alexander, who along with others helped shape the skyline of Atlanta.

“We are pleased to open our home for Buckhead Heritage Society’s holiday gathering and to share colorful stories connected with Franklin Garrett’s life in the house,” said John Beach. “Whether you’re a native Atlantan or a newcomer, we hope you’ll gain a greater understanding of the people who have contributed so much to shaping and preserving Atlanta’s history.”

–John Schaffner