Buckhead CID’s Holiday Traffic Officer Program to begin Black Friday

Black Friday should be easier in Buckhead this year. The Buckhead Community Improvement District’s (CID) Holiday Traffic Officer Program will launch for the 2017 shopping season on Black Friday (Nov. 24) and run through Jan. 1.

Created six years ago in an effort to help ease holiday traffic in one of the busiest shopping districts in Atlanta, the Buckhead CID funds and manages the deployment of additional off-duty Atlanta Police Department (APD) traffic officers in main congested locations.

The holiday traffic officer program focuses on helping traffic move more efficiently during peak rush hour times by keeping the intersections clear when drivers are entering or exiting shopping malls, offices or retail developments.

“We want to do our part to help residents and visitors coming to Buckhead’s shops, restaurants and hotels to have an enjoyable and unforgettable experience,” said Jim Durrett, Buckhead CID executive director. “We don’t want the additional holiday traffic to be a burden to guests enjoying what Buckhead has to offer during the holiday season.”

Officers will be posted at road intersections that correlate to Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza, and also will include: