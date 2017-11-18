Farmers Market Executive Director Lauren Carey leaving at end of 2017

As the Peachtree Road Farmers Market enters the final month of its 2017 season, it has been announced that Lauren Carey, who has served as the market’s executive director for over eight years, will be resigning to pursue other interests at the end of the market’s 10th year Dec. 16.

“Carey will work with us through the end of the market year, providing transition support to Sara Goodell, our assistant director,” according to a statement from the executive committee of The Peachtree Road Farmers Market at the Cathedral of St. Philip.

“We are all grateful for Lauren’s dedication and countless contributions to the Market since joining us in 2009,” the statement continued. “The Market has grown tremendously during her tenure and has become a well-known and respected farmers market in the Southeast and even the country.

“We are very proud of the Market, the high quality and standards of our vendors and its place within our community. It is a significant part of the lives of many farmers, vendors, chefs, patrons and volunteers. We appreciate Lauren’s role in building and maintaining many of those relationships,” the executive co0mmittee announcement read.

“I am not sure what is next,” Carey told BuckheadView.com. “What I do know I care too much for the market and my Saturday family to leave mid-season with 2 weeks’ notice. This role is bigger than a job, it is a community,” she added.

“I can properly prepare the needed transition documents and hopefully the next person will be able to get onboard during the off season so they can start April 7th (2018) ready to go,” Carey said.

“Building on the successes of our first decade, we will now begin the search for a new executive director and are excited about the opportunities that remain ahead,” the executive committee announcement read. “We are extremely grateful to all of you for your continued support of the Market. There would be no Peachtree Road Farmers Market without you! We look forward to seeing all of you at the last few markets of the year, in 2018 and for many years to come!”

The Farmers Market is held every Saturday morning, mid-April to mid-December, in the parking lot of the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Below is the remaining 2017 market schedule:

Nov 18 – Host & Holiday Sale by The Thrift House, live music by Jon Payne, shop for Thanksgiving gatherings!

Nov 25 – Holiday Artists Market in addition to regular Market, live music by Alex Gordon

Dec 2 – Chef Demo by David Sweeney, chef at large, live music by Alex Gordon

Dec. 16- Holiday Artists Market in addition to regular Market. Market is open 9-noon.

More than 30 local artists will join us for an indoor holiday market! This is a chance to buy unique handmade gifts for family and friends while shopping with your favorite farmers and vendors. Artists Markets are inside Child Hall (think warm and dry).