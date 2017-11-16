Macy’s Great Tree lighting Nov. 19 features CeeLo Green and RaeLynn

The annual Macy’s Great Tree Lighting ceremony at Lenox Square—although not being held on Thanksgiving, will have some CeeLo soul with a mix of country this year.

The 70th annual installment of the holiday tradition will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Macy’s Lenox Square with free performances from Atlanta’s CeeLo Green, country singer RaeLynn, Atlanta native and “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Angelica Hale and contemporary Christian band Casting Crowns.

The event will be capped by a fireworks finale set to holiday music.

The Great Tree, which stands 56 feet tall and will be adorned with 45,000 multi-colored LED lights, will be lit from Nov. 19 through Jan. 1, 2018.

In addition to the mainstream performers, the tree lighting ceremony will also feature music from Macy’s All-Star Holiday Choir, Macy’s Great Tree Children’s Choir with 4th and 5th grade choruses from Sarah Smith Elementary School and Macy’s Magical Stars, which includes students of the Cobb County Center for the Excellence in Performing Arts.

