Buckhead Coalition endorses Mary Norwood in runoff for mayor’s post

The political action committee of the Buckhead Coalition, one of Atlanta’s most influential business-oriented organizations, has formally endorsed Mary Norwood in the run-off election for Atlanta’s Mayor.

The Better Community Political Action Committee (BC PAC), operated by the Coalition, earlier publicly endorsed candidates in all Atlanta Board of Education and City Council races, now adding two run-off Education seats: Michelle Olympiadis in District 3 and Erika Mitchell in District 5.

Each of the three endorsed candidates will also receive a campaign contribution of $1,400 (the maximum allowed in Atlanta run-offs), according to Coalition President and former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell in a press announcement.

Massell, who is white, and Coalition Chairman Juanita Baranco, who is black, stated in the press announcement their confidence in Ms Norwood, who is white, competing against Keisha Bottoms, who is black. Olympiadis is white and Mitchell is black.

Although political pundits frequently attempt to racially square-off political contests in Atlanta, Massell and Baranco “are pleased to emphasize Norwood’s all-inclusive following throughout her citywide elected terms on Atlanta’s City Council, and that the Coalition has endorsed a number of both black and white ontenders,” the announcement stated.

Massell has served in elected offices for 22 years, including the City Council in Mountain Park, GA with a population of some 200, as well as the City Council of Atlanta with its population of a

half million.

“Based on my experience”, Massell stated, “constituents want their leaders to be sensitive to their interests, regardless of race, gender, religion, or other identification. They may not have the same relationship or background, but they want those of us in public service to feel their human needs”.

Massell and Baranco added, “Mary Norwood has been responsive to the entire city from Buckhead to Bankhead, and the public knows she is trustworthy and we are satisfied she will represent all Atlantans equally”.

The Buckhead Coalition, a nonprofit civic association of 100 invited north Atlanta business and civic leaders, has been headed by former Atlanta Mayor Massell since its inception.