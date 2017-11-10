Public urged to vote on 3 artists’ PATH400 Mile Zero crosswalk designs

Three artists’ concepts for adding artistic approaches to crosswalks at PATH400’s Mile Zero in Buckhead were displayed Nov. 4 at a “Trails, Tails and Ales” community event along Adina Drive—“a block party of sorts,” according to Livable Buckhead Executive Director Denise Starling.

PATH400 was alive at Mile Zero, its starting point of Adina Drive, as people walked along the trail participating in the event which featured a variety of food truck vendors lining the street, games, and local craft beers. Live music was provided by singer/songwriter Brian Revels.The event also was kicked off with a clean-up of Peachtree Creek from 10 a.m. to noon.

Local artists, Cathryn Bozene, Chelsa Austin, and Meg Mitchell, each had designed graphic images for Mile Zero crosswalks for three intersections along Adina Drive at Sidney Marcus Blvd., Lindbergh Drive and Morosgo Drive.

The designs will enhance Buckhead by helping “wayfinding for PATH400 users and creates a sense of place. While simply being fun, the crosswalks are interactive and engage people,” Starling said.

For now, public engagement is being sought through online voting for the selection of one artist’s crosswalk designs along the three intersections. Voting will continue until Dec. 11th, after which the winner will be announced. To vote on your favorite artist’s designs, visit http://path400greenway.org/crosswalks.

The three artists explained their concepts behind the designs:

Cathryn Bozone – “Within the hustle and bustle of the city and our busy day-to-day lives, these illustrations strive to encourage the viewer to value the little things. The imagery reminds us to value the little slices of life like nature, animals, and food that are often over looked in the city and calls our viewers to “smell the roses” on their daily commute, errands, and more.”

– “Within the hustle and bustle of the city and our busy day-to-day lives, these illustrations strive to encourage the viewer to value the little things. The imagery reminds us to value the little slices of life like nature, animals, and food that are often over looked in the city and calls our viewers to “smell the roses” on their daily commute, errands, and more.” Chelsey Austin – “An interactive experience along PATH400 highlighting nature and creating an aerial piece of art to capture as you walk along the street.”

– “An interactive experience along PATH400 highlighting nature and creating an aerial piece of art to capture as you walk along the street.” Meg Mitchell – “My concept was designed to be a carpet of flora and fauna unfolding before the user, connecting the enchanting greenspaces that surround PATH400 like a bridge.

“Mile Zero is built. Our next section to begin construction is from Miami Circle to the back of Lenox Square connecting to the Gordon Bynum pedestrian bridge between Lenox Square and Peachtree Park. Concurrently, we will be building from Lindbergh down to Garson along Adina,” Starling stated.

With the contractor already on board, construction should be underway around the first of the year or sooner, pending the final notice-to-proceed from Norfolk Southern and MARTA.

Starling’s main concern is “we go underneath Norfolk Southern’s main line, so we had to be super careful about impacting the structure of their bridge. We also worked closely with Peachtree Park neighbors to design the area where we connect with the Gordon Bynum Bridge to mitigate highway noise and provide an aesthetically pleasing tie in to the pedestrian Bridge.”

“The CID (Buckhead Community Improvement District) is building with Renew Atlanta Bond money and local CID money, a spur line trail that connects to PATH400,” Starling explained. It joins the path at the Gordon Bynum Bridge behind Lenox Square and extends along East Paces Ferry to the Lenox MARTA station, all the way to Roxboro Road which will provide another direct transit connection as well as a connection to the residents in the AMLI development on East Paces Ferry at Roxboro Road.”

Partnering with the PATH Foundation and the Buckhead Community Improvement District, Livable Buckhead, Inc. is responsible for the implementation of The Buckhead Collection, a greenspace master plan providing Buckhead with parks and trails, including PATH400.

The PATH400 trail continually transforms Buckhead by offering an alternative mode of transportation for close to 220,000 people who live, work and visit the area on a daily basis.

The 5.2-mile walkable greenway trail reached 50 percent completion by the end of 2016, designed to connect neighborhoods, parks, offices and retail, while being constructed on mostly public property largely adjacent to GA400.

Of the total $27 million funds needed, there is $5.6 million left to go for the original project—not including the planned extensions to Sandy Springs.

“The overall PATH400 was designed by two teams – Heath & Lineback Engineers and Perez Planning + Design,” Starling said.

For additional information on PATH400, click on PATH400greenway.org.