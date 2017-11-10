Council okays $2.2 million to extend Chastain Park PATH on Wieuca Rd.

Atlanta City Council approved $2.2 million in funding for the extension of the Chastain Park PATH along Wieuca Road during its Nov. 6 meeting. The project is estimated to cost a total of $2.546 million dollars.

Funding for the project will come from Renew Atlanta bond funds, the Chastain Amphitheater trust fund (under the Parks and Recreation Department), City Council District 8 office funds, the PATH Foundation and the Chastain Park Conservancy.

“Widening the sidewalk along Wieuca Road, to PATH standards, has been a shared goal of the community, Chastain Conservancy, the city’s Parks Department and PATH Foundation,” said District 8 Councilwoman Yolanda Adrean. “I am thrilled to bring this project to fruition by working with our partners and with significant funding from Renew Atlanta Bond proceeds,” she added.

“This project will complete the PATH, in its entirety, around Chastain Park, accommodating the thousands of walkers, runners, strollers and families that enjoy this beautiful city park and all its amenities,” said Adrean.

Chastain Park’s extensive trail system, constructed by the PATH Foundation, has provided safe walking and biking areas for pedestrians and bicyclists. The PATH currently runs along Lake Forrest and Powers Ferry Road.

“Adding this important amenity to one of our largest City parks is an invaluable opportunity,” said Amy Phuong, Commissioner of Parks and Recreation. “Using funds from the Chastain (Amphitheater) trust fund to construct this extension is a great way to use such funds being that this trail system is utilized by so many residents,” added Phuong.

The Chastain Park Conservancy, which has a MOU with the city to manage and implement park improvement projects within Chastain Park, has committed $75,000 towards the project.

“The Chastain Park Conservancy is thrilled to invest in the implementation of the West Wieuca PATH Sidewalk Widening project,” said Jennifer Richter, President of the Chastain Park Conservancy.

“Chastain Park hosts more than 2 million park users every year – from walkers and runners to kids enjoying the playground and ball fields to tennis players and swimmers-and West Wieuca Road is the Park’s ‘Main Street’,” said Richter.

“Our partnership with the PATH Foundation and the City of Atlanta has proven to be a successful for all ongoing park capital improvements including the PATH and beautification along both Lake Forest Road and Powers Ferry Road. The West Wieuca project will be no different, and I can’t wait to see the results,” explained Richter.

A bulk of the project will be funded through $1,221,000.00 of the City’s Renew Atlanta bond project funds from the District 8 local allocation. The Renew Atlanta Team will manage the project in coordination with the PATH Foundation.

The PATH Foundation has committed $500,000 to the Wieuca PATH project and have had the extension on their trail system radar for years.

“The PATH Foundation has been driving development of the trail around Chastain Park and North Fulton Golf Course for 25 years,” said Ed McBrayer, executive director of the PATH Foundation. “We look forward to overseeing development and contributing financially to the trail extension along West Wieuca Road.”

–John Schaffner