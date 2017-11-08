Norwood, Bottoms in runoff for mayor; most Buckhead races decided

Buckhead resident and Atlanta City Councilwomen Mary Norwood finds herself in a familiar position following election day yesterday of squaring off in a runoff next month with fellow Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms to decide who becomes the city’s next mayor.

With 100 percent of the precincts counted, Councilwoman Bottoms received 26 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Councilwoman Norwood finished second with 21 percent, leading to the Dec. 5 runoff.

Finishing out of the running in third was former Council President Cathy Woolard with 17 percent of the vote and Buckhead resident and businessman Peter Aman, came in fourth with 11 percent. All other candidates received 10 percent or less of the Tuesday vote.

Bottoms and Norwood led in all of the polls taken during the month leading up to Tuesday’s election. Mayor Kasim Reed endorsed Bottoms, giving a boost to the campaign of the councilwoman who has a reputation of being a political puppet for Reed on council.

Next month’s runoff would be the second for Norwood. She finished first in the 2009 general election for mayor, only to lose the runoff to Reed by a narrow margin of 700 votes. There has always been ill feelings by Reed for Norwood, who has often challenged the transparency of his administration’s business operations.

During the weeks leading up to the runoff, Bottoms vowed to take a “consistent, authentic message” focusing on affordable housing, transportation and crime to the majority of voters who did

not support her on Tuesday.

Norwood plans to hammer on the same themes as well as the need for greater transparency in city operations and the need to spread the benefits of economic development throughout Atlanta. She also will likely call attention to the more than $187,000 in campaign funds Bottoms received from vendors seeking airport concession contracts, tenfold that received any of the other mayoral candidates.

Norwood has said, “I want to take the city to the next level.”

In the other major races with direct impact on Buckhead residents, Dist. 9 Councilwoman Felicia Moore came in second place to Dist. 6 Councilman Alex Wan in the race for City Council President and will face a runoff next month. Both Moore and Wan presently represent small sections of the Buckhead community. Wan got 38 percent of the vote and Moore 35 percent.

In the races to replace Wan and Moore on council, Jennifer N. Ide won outright in District 6 with 68 percent of the vote, while there will be a runoff for the District 9 seat between Kwame Abernathy and Dustin Hillis, who both got 44 percent.

Dist. 7 Councilman Howard Shook won re-election to his seat with 69 percent of the vote cast. Two newcomers to council will be J.P. Matzigeit, who won the District 8 council seat now held by Yolanda Adrean with 54 percent of the vote, and School Board representative Matt Westmoreland, who won election to the Post 2 At-Large City Council seat held by Mary Norwood with 64 percent of the vote.