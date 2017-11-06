Lovett School names Meredyth Cole new head of school effective in July

Meredyth Moredock Cole, headmaster of The Expiscopal School of Dallas, has been named the new head of school at The Lovett School in Bucklhead effective July 1, 2018. Cole has been head of school in Dallas since 2013.

“The Lovett Search Committee is certain that Meredyth’s commitment to the development of the whole child, approachable and engaging style, and deep independent school experience position her to lead Lovett with excellence into our second century,” said Reid French, chairman of the Lovett Board and chairman of the head of school search committee.

During her time at The Episcopal School of Dallas (ESD), one of the largest independent schools in Texas, Cole “focused on preparing the school’s students for intellectual discovery, integrity and purpose – concentrating on the classroom experience for ESD’s students and increasing faculty professional development tenfold,” according to the Lovett press release.

She also led the completion of the school’s first five-year strategic plan as well as launched a highly successful $75 million capital campaign.

Prior to her role at ESD, Cole spent 23 years at The Madeira School in McLean, Virginia, serving as assistant head of school and acting head of school at the internationally renowned boarding school.

Cole earned her bachelor of arts in sociology from The University of Virginia and a master of science in educational leadership from the University of New England. She is a frequent presenter at National Association of Independent Schools conferences and has served on the accreditation teams for four independent schools around the country.

Her board service includes the National Association of Episcopal Schools and the Southwest Preparatory Athletic Conference. She was also a National Association of Independent Schools E.E. Ford Fellow in 2003.

Cole and her husband of 26 years, John, are the parents of two children. Their daughter, Logan, is a freshman at Auburn University and their son, Clay, is a junior at Coastal Carolina University.

In accepting the appointment, Cole said, “Lovett is a school I have long admired, as its commitment to the development of the whole child – with equal emphasis on character, intellect, and spirituality – aligns so closely with my own philosophy. Mrs. Eva Edwards Lovett’s vision of what creates a transformational education is more relevant today than ever before. My family and I look forward to joining the Lovett community.”

Cole’s unanimous selection by both the search committee and the Lovett Board of Trustees was the culmination of a seven-month process conducted in partnership with Carney, Sandoe & Associates (CS&A), an independent school search firm. The head of school search committee interviewed 11 finalists.

–John Schaffner