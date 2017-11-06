Groundbreaking for East Paces Ferry Complete Streets Project is Nov. 9

The Buckhead Community Improvement District (BCID), Renew Atlanta and MARTA will host a public groundbreaking for the East Paces Ferry Road Complete Street project Nov. 9 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at the entrance of MARTA’s Lenox Transit Station, 955 East Paces Ferry Road in Buckhead.

The Complete Street Project will include the installation of a multi-use trail, pedestrian crossing signals, street trees and pedestrian lighting from Roxboro Road to the Gordon C. Bynum pedestrian bridge. It is designed to enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities.

“This complete street project is remarkable for several reasons,” said Jim Durrett, BCID executive director. “First, it is a true collaboration between the Buckhead CID, the city of Atlanta and MARTA to deliver an improvement in the public realm. Second, it will repair existing infrastructure and add new connections for getting around within Buckhead.”

Renew Atlanta General Manager Faye DiMassimo explained, “East Paces Ferry is a high demand corridor in the Buckhead area. Teaming with Buckhead CID and MARTA to improve travel conditions for all modes and users including residents, employers and visitors is evidence of our proactive, smart partnerships approach.”

