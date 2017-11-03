Peachtree Road Farmers Market event celebrates 10 successful years

The Peachtree Road Farmers Market celebrated its 10th anniversary last month with an event at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel in Buckhead –complete with music, dancing and, of course, food.

Market patrons and supporters, as well as the public, were able to purchase tickets for the event, and all proceeds will be directly invested in keeping the farmers and the market strong. As part of the evening, top chefs from around Atlanta showcased their “farm to table best,” and providing dinner for attendees.

Participating chefs included Chef Thomas McKeown from the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Rusty Bowers from Pine Street Market, Nick Leahy from SaltYard, Suzanne Vizethann from Buttermilk Kitchen, EJ Hodgkinson from King & Duke and more!

According to Peachtree Road Farmers Market (PRFM) executive director Lauren Casey, “Over $8,000 was raised through the event. More than raising funds the event was intended to be accessible to all different members of our shopper community. It has taken everyone showing up to shop every week to create 10 years of success,” she explained.

“Funds will be used to support our mission of providing and growing community around local farmers and food,” Casey said. Twenty-two chefs/restaurants and the event was attended by 327.

“Having strong community support for over a decade is why we thrive,” Casey stated. “We exist to serve the needs of a diverse community and through their support we have been able to improve how we serve them.”

She added, “Partnerships with Wholesome Wave, Meals on Wheels, Piedmont Health screenings have empowered different demographics of our community. Chefs like Thomas (McKeown of Hyatt Regency Atlanta) have given shoppers confidence and inspiration to buy local. We look forward

to another 10 years to serve the community.”

PRFM operates every Saturday morning from mid-April to mid-December in the parking lot of The Cathedral of St. Philip, in the 2700 block of Peachtree Road in Buckhead. In the past couple of years, PRFM has added a late afternoon market on Wednesdays, which ended in October.

