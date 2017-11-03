New Developments

Lennar files permits for high-rise apartments on former Rio Bravo site

Lennar Multifamily Communities has filed permits with the city of Atlanta to redevelop the former Rio Bravo Fresh Mex restaurant site, at 3172 Roswell Road in the West Buckhead Village, into a 20-story apartment tower and including a parking deck.

Lennar tapped The Preston Partnership to design the tower, according to What Now Atlanta. The 291-unit tower could sprout on the site across Irby Avenue from Hanover Buckhead Village on. According to The Preston Partnership, the project also will include a rooftop pool and a fitness center.

Lennar is moving forward at a time when developers are expected to unleash more than 10,300 new apartment units inside the city through next year, including more than 2,600 units in Buckhead, according to Haddow & Co.

Lennar is just the latest in a collection of developers seeking permits with the city to start site work on multifamily projects this month.

 

