Lennar files permits for high-rise apartments on former Rio Bravo site
Lennar tapped The Preston Partnership to design the tower, according to What Now Atlanta. The 291-unit tower could sprout on the site across Irby Avenue from Hanover Buckhead Village on. According to The Preston Partnership, the project also will include a rooftop pool and a fitness center.
Lennar is moving forward at a time when developers are expected to unleash more than 10,300 new apartment units inside the city through next year, including more than 2,600 units in Buckhead, according to Haddow & Co.
Lennar is just the latest in a collection of developers seeking permits with the city to start site work on multifamily projects this month.