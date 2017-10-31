Gas South increases its annual contribution to Shepherd Center program

Continuing its annual benefit program with the Shepherd Center in Buckhead, Gas South has contributed $10,000 for this year’s incentive, representing a 33 1/3 percent increase over past years, and bringing its total contribution to $36,500.

This “partnership” was arranged by the Buckhead Coalition as a way residents and businesses in this north Atlanta Community can reduce the cost of their natural gas consumption, and benefit Shepherd’s unique service in caring for adolescents hurt in football and other sports activities.

Coalition President Sam Massell initiated the idea after observing what a number of small cities and other governmental entities had undertaken. The consumer gets a per therm discount on gas, Shepherd gets funding with which to help heal injured children, and Gas South expands its civic commitment.

Unlike governments that normally use such charitable funds to supplement operating funds, the Coalition “passes through” the “commissions” to the nonprofit Buckhead Shepherd Center, in what Massell described as a “win-win” arrangement.

PHOTO Caption: (Left to right) Sam Massell, Alana Shepherd of the Shepherd Center and Gas South CEO Kevin Greiner. Both Shepherd and Greiner are also Buckhead Coalition directors.