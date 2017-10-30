Culinary Passport: Atlanta event to benefit Covenant House Georgia

The inaugural Culinary Passport: Atlanta, benefitting Covenant House Georgia (CHGA) will be held Thursday, Nov. 2 from 7-11 p.m. at The Stave Room at America Spirit Works, 199 Armour Drive in south Buckhead.

The cultural affair will showcase a variety of global culinary specialties, beer and wine, and live entertainment to highlight the diverse cultures of Atlanta. Tickets are available for purchase online and cost $30 per person.

Guests will enjoy cuisine ranging from Korean barbecue from Char to Mediterranean street food from Kabob Land, and Northern Indian fare from Bhojanic. The event will also feature live chef demos showcasing a variety of dishes hailing from regions around the world.

Culinary Passport is the brainchild of founder Faven Ressom of Faved Events, a full-service event planning, production and entertainment company based in Atlanta. Born in Ethiopia to Eritrean parents and raised in Atlanta, Ressom comes from a culture where food is the epicenter of everything and meals are shared from one plate.

“Encouraging diversity and inclusiveness is at the forefront of everything I do,” Ressom says. “My goal for this event is to make our city more educated about the world outside Georgia and the United States, and my hope is that, after attending, guests will feel comfortable enough to then visit these restaurants on their own to continue learning about and engaging with people of other cultures.

“I want to remove that intimidation factor and help people travel outside their comfort zones even if they can’t travel outside the U.S.,” Ressom added.

Restaurants participating in Culinary Passport: Atlanta are: Bhojanic (Northern Indian), Char (Korean Barbecue), Kabob Land (Mediterranean), Florence Tavern (Italian), Siva’s (Mediterranean), Afcavé by CC Péan, Irie Mon (Jamaican), Kimi’s (Ethiopian), Buka (Nigerian) and Tom, Dick & Hank (American).

Tickets include access to featured restaurants and chefs, two drink tickets for beer and a disc jockey. Guests may purchase additional beverages from the cash bar.

A percentage of ticket sales will be donated to Covenant House Georgia (CHGA), a nonprofit organization that protects homeless youth and provides them with shelter, food and immediate crisis care. For more information on CHGA’s services, visit covenanthousega.org.

For additional information on Culinary Passport: Atlanta, visit culinarypassportatlanta.com.

–John Schaffner