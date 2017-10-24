Organization’s management of Blue Heron Nature Preserve extended 5 years

Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Inc., the non-profit organization largely responsible for managing the 30-acre green space of the same name in North Buckhead, will have its stewardship extended for at least another five years with legislation recently passed unanimously by Atlanta City Council.

The partnership with the Department of Parks and Recreation will enable “the parties to further their common goal of refurbishing, enhancing, and maintaining the preserve in its natural environment.”

The non-profit is specifically authorized to engage in the “design, installation, and maintenance of limited improvements to the preserve; maintenance of environmentally friendly landscape improvements; maintenance of the preserve so that its natural condition is preserved and it is consistently in a safe condition; and organization of limited educational programs in the preserve.”

“Blue Heron values the partnership we have developed with the city of Atlanta to preserve and enhance this valuable resource for the community,” said Executive Director Kevin McCauley. “We look forward to a continued collaboration as we seek to bring understanding and appreciation to the natural world.”

“Helping to grow this Buckhead treasure has been a great pleasure,” said Councilmember Howard Shook, whose council district includes the preserve. “It’s a unique natural oasis in our busy world.”

Blue Heron Nature Preserve hosts hundreds of visitors each year who come to participate in educational opportunities, including field trips, workshops, and summer camps; and for recreational pursuits including fitness, art, and community gardening.

–John Schaffner