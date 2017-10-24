Buckhead gets updated boundary signs at 13 community entrance roads

After more than a quarter of a century, the benefit of Buckhead’s boundary signs “started to wear thin”, according to Buckhead Coalition president Sam Massell. So he set forth to see if the

entrance signs at the 13 entrance/exit intersections on federal and state roadways to the community could be updated.

Having arranged in 1990 with then-Commissioner of Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Hal Rives to provide the highway entrance signs, Massell was pleased GDOT was still able to update the program. Since the original official signs were erected, many have either been worn by weather conditions, damaged in vehicular accidents, or taken by souvenir-hunters.

GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry had the new signs installed for the benefit of residents and tourists alike, with particular recognition provided for commercial interests. It is believed Buckhead is the only “Community” in Georgia that has official boundaries, as designated by the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Georgia Legislature.

–John Schaffner