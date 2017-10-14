Early voting begins Monday (Oct. 16) for Atlanta city elections

Early voting for the city of Atlanta’s Nov. 7 Municipal General Election—to fill the offices of mayor, City Council president, City Council members and the Atlanta Board of Education begins on Monday, Oct. 16 and concludes on Friday, Nov. 3.

Early voting schedules that provide the locations, days, dates and times of operation can be found on the City of Atlanta’s election website at: https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/2017-city-of-atlanta-general-election/2017-early-in-person-and-absentee-voting

Registered voters are asked to note:

There is no in-person early voting on Monday, Nov. 6.

Fulton County and DeKalb County have different operational schedules; i.e. – daily times are different, only one Saturday of early voting will take place in DeKalb, and no Sunday voting in DeKalb.

Atlanta voters registered in Fulton County may early vote at any of the Fulton County locations only.

Atlanta voters registered in DeKalb County may early vote at any of the DeKalb County locations only.

All voters must vote at their assigned precinct on Election Day.

DeKalb County has had a change of locations from the previously distributed schedule. The Atlanta/DeKalb location, previously advertised at Coan Recreation Center, has been changed to the Bessie Branham Recreation Center, 2051 Delano Drive, NE, 30317. A Dunwoody location has also been added.

Voters may contact the cCity of Atlanta Office of the Municipal Clerk by e-mail at atlantaelections@atlantaga.gov or by phone at 404-330-6500 if there are any questions or if a voter requires additional information.