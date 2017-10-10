Buckhead REdeFINED report cited as ‘Outstanding Planning Document’

The 171-page final report for BUCKHEAD REdeFINED—the easy-to-follow community master plan update that conveys six “big ideas” from the planning process—has been recognized by the Georgia Planning Association as the Outstanding Planning Document of 2017.

The 2002 LCI plan for Buckhead has helped guide a period of unprecedented growth and change, as the community transitioned from a bedroom community into a thriving urban center. BUCKHEAD REdeFINED re-evaluated the LCI study area and assessed its current and projected needs in order to continue quality growth for the next 10 to 15 years.

“Our team worked hard to present a very complex plan in a way that makes it easy for the public to understand,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead and project lead for BUCKHEAD REdeFINED. “We are very proud of the end product, and it’s gratifying to receive this award which affirms that we achieved our goal.”

The final BUCKHEAD REdeFINED report –available via the Livable Buckhead website – recaps the planning process and examines key aspects of the Buckhead market including demographics, housing and traffic.

The report was developed by project consultant Kimley-Horn, and uses graphic elements, maps, renderings and photographs, to engage readers and convey the changes that have taken place in Buckhead over the past 15 years while outlining a vision for the decades ahead.

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED produced a slate of six “big ideas” that will enhance vitality, expand mobility and improve livability throughout Buckhead:

Provide a district-wide multi-use trail network that links to PATH400 and celebrates area history.

Activate and enliven a continuous network of streets and destinations.

Enhance mobility to and from GA 400 and beyond.

Foster a distinctive Buckhead identity along Lenox Road.

Diversify housing opportunities.

Define the civic heart of the community through parks and greenspace

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED was led by five Buckhead organizations – Livable Buckhead, Buckhead Community Improvement District, Buckhead Coalition, Buckhead Business Association and Buckhead Rotary.

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED was funded largely by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative, which encourages local jurisdictions to implement development strategies that link residents and employees to shopping, dining and other activities via sidewalks and bike trails, rather than strictly by roads.

–John Schaffner