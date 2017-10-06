Bark Fifth Ave. dog spa, glam center opens on Maple Drive in Buckhead

Bark Fifth Ave. officially opened its “Luxury Spa & Glam Center” today (Oct. 6) at 3169 Maple Drive in Buckhead, touting the business as “a fashion boutique for your distinguished doggie. Atlanta’s source of all things high-end pooch.”

“Our new location has given us room to grow,” said Ashley Carestia, owner of Bark Fifth Ave, “We have very big plans for the future of this boutique. The new Luxury Spa & Glam Center is just the beginning of our amazing expansion!”

According to the press release issued, Bark Fifth Ave. will “maintain your dog’s general health and wellness…. for regular grooming with our signature high-quality products and services! We offer everything from sugar scrubs, blueberry facials, and even K-Laser treatments administered by our very own in-house holistic veterinarian.”

Bark Fifth Ave. features additional spa services as well as “an à la carte menu of chic additions and add-ons, so that you can spoil your pet with a tailor-made experience.”

Bark Fifth Ave. is open for grooming Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. To set up a complimentary consultation, call 404-816-7729 or go online at www.barkfifthave.com.