6th Annual Atlanta Chili Cook Off is Saturday in Brookhaven Park

The 6th Annual Atlanta Chili Cook Off will be held at Brookhaven Park, in Buckhead’s northern neighbor city, from 1-5 p.m. this Saturday (Oct. 7) with 60 restaurants and amateur teams offering up their recipes for chili and Brunswick stew.

General admission tickets provide holders the opportunity for unlimited chili tastings starting at 1 p.m. at the park, located at 2660 Osborne Road in Brookhaven. Individual general admission tickets are $21 and a two-ticket package is $39. Children 12 and younger are free with an adult.

VIP tickets—which provided early admission starting 12 noon, unlimited chili tastings and an open bar, commemorative spoon, swag bag and more—sold out early at $55 each.

There will be $2,500 in prizes and awards for Top Amateur Teams, Restaurant Teams, Most Spirited Team & People’s Choice. A portion of proceeds will benefit Atlanta Fundraising Foundation and the Brookhaven Park Conservancy.

In addition to the tastings of chili and Brunswick stew, the event will feature live Music from the Atlanta Retro Band, Martay Partay and DJ Suspense and cold alcoholic beverages from Devils Backbone, Goose Island IPA, Breckenridge Brewery Vanilla Porter and Bud Light, wine and Electric Vodka Lemonade.

No outside food or beverages are allowed in the park. Leashed pets allowed.

Free parking is available behind MARTA and at Brookhaven City Hall and the parking deck next door.