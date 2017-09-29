New Developments

Published on September 29th, 2017

Hanover Buckhead Village mixed-use nearing completion for fall opening

Houston-based real estate developer Hanover Co. is nearing completion of Hanover Buckhead Village, a 353-unit apartment community in Atlanta’s Buckhead Village district which will include approximately 12,500 square feet of first-floor retail space. The property is slated to open this fall.

The 20-story tower is located next to the historic Buckhead Theatre at the corner of Roswell Road and Irby Avenue N.W., and is within walking distance to a Whole Foods Market, West Village and The Shops at Buckhead Atlanta.

Community amenities include a screening room, business center, 24-hour TechnoGym, rooftop pool deck and outdoor dining and fireplace areas. Individual units feature oversized glass windows, wood-style flooring and granite countertops.

Hanover Buckhead Village also includes 13 penthouse units that will feature wraparound windows and views of the Buckhead and Midtown skylines.

