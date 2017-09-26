Ritz-Carlton Buckhead to be rebranded Dec. 1 to new flag The Whitley

The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead—a mainstay name in Buckhead’s luxury hotel market—1s being rebranded as The Whitley, a new-to-market flag which is part of Marriott International and Host Hotels & Resorts’ The Luxury Collection, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The transition from Ritz-Carlton — which has operated in Buckhead for more than 30 years — to The Whitley is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Host and Marriott’s Luxury Collection includes more than 100 upscale hotels across the globe, including The Nines in Portland. According to Marriott, its Luxury Collection designs hotels in iconic structures that reflect the local area.

The Ritz-Carlton Buckhead was one of the first hotels under The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co., founded by Atlanta hotelier Horst Schulze.

Marriott officials offered no reason to the ABC as to why the hotel brand was changing, nor whether there would be a capital investment in the property.

Ritz-Carlton continues to operate a hotel in Downtown Atlanta.

–John Schaffner