Buckhead Neighborhoods unit to hold City Council candidates forum Wednesday

The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, a coalition of half of Buckhead’s neighborhoods, is hosting a public forum Wednesday (Sept. 27), from 7-9 p.m., with candidates in Atlanta City Council elections for District 8, At-Large Post 1, At-Large Post 2 and Council President.

We have invited qualified candidates in the races with at least two candidates who raised at least $5,000 for their campaign by August 30, 2017. The BCN is hoping for a large turnout of Buckhead residents at this forum open to the public to hear the Council candidates.

The forum, which will be held in the North Atlanta High School Auditorium, will be moderated by Loretta Lepore of Lepore Associates. She will be asking candidates to answer questions that were assembled from our member neighborhood associations.

The questions, which reflect the collective concerns of the North Atlanta communities and are important to voters, are available for pre-viewing. Click here to download the questions. BCN will be hosting a similar event for mayoral candidates Oct. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the same location.

In addition to providing reserved seats for the press and working to accommodate special camera location requests, the BCN is planning to stream the event live on Facebook. For those unable to attend, be sure to LIKE the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods in order to receive updates.

If you have any questions or would like to learn more about the event, please contact BCN President, Tom Tidwell, at 404.425.3091, tidwell.tom@gmail.com.

–John Schaffner