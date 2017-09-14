Buckhead Coalition endorses candidates in Board of Education races

The Buckhead Coalition nonprofit business leadership organization has begun its civic role of focusing attention on the upcoming city of Atlanta elections, by announcing endorsements through its Better Community Political Action Committee (BC PAC) for the nine Atlanta Board of Education BoE).races.

The Coalition operates the PAC, funded by its members, which endorses candidates in city of Atlanta nonpartisan contests. This includes the mayor, president of the City Council, and the 15 City Council members (three of which are elected city-wide, and the others by districts), plus BoE Members.

Of the nine seats on the BoE, three are elected citywide and one each is elected by voters in six Districts. Of the nine, all have opponents except Nancy Meister in District 4 and Jason Esteves in District 9 At-Large, both of which directly represent Buckhead.

The BC PAC endorsements carry with them contributions of $2,600 each, the maximum allowed in this year’s campaigns. Those selected by this PAC are: Leslie Grant, District 1; Byron Amos, District 2; Lewis Cartee, District 3; Nancy Meister, District 4; Jatisha Marsh, District 5; Eshé Collins, District 6; Kandis Wood-Jackson, District 7 At-Large; Cynthia Briscoe-Brown, District 8 At-Large, and Jason Esteves, District 9 At-Large.

The Coalition’s Chairman, Juanita Baranco and its President Sam Massell have issued a joint statement emphasizing “Now is the time to recognize the importance of this function of our government, rather than a year or two later complaining that our schools are not up to par.” They added, “If we offer exceptional education to our children, many other problems will take care of themselves down the road.”

Massell, who has served in elected offices for 22 years, including four as mayor of Atlanta, knows the value of public service and for this reason explains the BC PAC even contributes $444 as a refund of the qualifying fees of the two BoE candidates not facing contests, “To show our appreciation for their involvement.”

The Coalition announced it soon will next endorse its selected slate from among the candidates who have qualified in the City Council races.

–John Schaffner