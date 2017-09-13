Buckhead’s Jesse Itzler hosts #WeDoHardStuff Live event Sept. 15-16

Author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, endurance athlete and owner of the Atlanta Hawks basketball team Jesse Itzler will host a two-day #WeDoHardStuff Live weekend event in Buckhead Sept. 15-16, “to give attendees the key action items needed to live a more inspired, motivated and healthier life.”

But the event hosted by Itzler, who is married to SPANX founder Sara Blakely, is not necessarily for the faint of wallet. The cost is either $695 or $995, depending if the person wants to attend

the Friday evening reception at SPANK’s headquarters or just attend the work session Saturday.

“With a focus on business, wellness and impactful relationships, this weekend is for anyone looking to simply get better, level up, shed excuses and shred self-imposed limitations,” Itzler wrote in a press release.

“You will learn how to access a reserve tank and a “fire in your belly” that you didn’t know you had,” added Itzler. “This weekend is for anyone that wants to get pumped up and inspired.”

In addition to Itzler and Blakely, speakers for the program include:

–Tim Grover, CEO of ATTACK Athletics, Inc. Since 1989 when Tim began working with Michael Jordan, he set the standard for elite training and excellence in sports performance worldwide.

–Harvey Diamond, #1 NY Times Best-selling Author of “Fit For Life” with over 12 million copies sold, Harvey is Jesse’s friend and “nutritional mentor.”

–Frank Shamrock was the first to hold the UFC Middleweight Championship (later renamed the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship) and retired as the four-time defending undefeated champion, named “Fighter of the Decade” for the 1990s. He shares his inspirational journey of transformation and what it takes to perform at the most elite levels of life.

Those who choose to pay the full price option will get a tour of the SPANX headquarters where they will hear first-hand Blakely’s story of how an idea for footless-pantyhose gave birth to a billion dollar brand, followed by a gourmet dinner, with drinks, music, mingling with new friends, on the rooftop patio.

Itzler and Blakely and their four young children live in Buckhead.

Saturday features an unforgettable series of speeches and panels covering the following topics: Business & Entrepreneurship, Health & Longevity, Goal Setting & Smashing, Resilience & Grit, Building & Leveraging Powerful Relationships, and Business & Entrepreneurship Insights.

Saturday afternoon has been set up “a FUN but HARD physical fitness challenge to get attendee’s bodies moving, start their blood pumping and have them feeling amazing,” according to the press release. It’s optional and there will be challenges for all fitness levels.

Saturday ends with a celebration dinner and party.

–John Schaffner