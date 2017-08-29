Buckhead’s Atlanta Plaza office tower to receive $7 million renovation

Buckhead’s 32-story Atlanta Plaza office tower is getting a $7 million facelift and renovation barely a year after it was purchased by owners Banyan Street Capital, along with its co-investor, Oaktree Capital Management. The renovation will include transforming the lobby and adding outdoor workspaces and other amenities.

The two investors purchased the 632,000-square-foot tower, which has direct access to the Lenox MARTA rail station in September 2016 for $137.5 million or about $ 217 per square foot. It is home to offices for Saleforce, Rubicon Global and the headquarters of RentPath.

The owners tapped CBRE to lease the building, which also is along PATH400, Buckhead’s 5.2-mile greenway trail through the submarket. The renovation is aimed at helping the owners lease up the remaining 20 percent of Atlanta Plaza’s offices. CBRE officials said the renovations are expected to be completed by year’s end.

–John Schaffner