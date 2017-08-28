Cousins Maine Lobster to open 1st in-mall dining location at Lenox Square

Cousins Maine Lobster, which claims to be home to the country’s best Maine lobster rolls, plans to open in Lenox Square mall in late fall in a 1,150-square-foot space across from Bantam + Biddy, to serve up lobster dishes during lunch or dinner. It will be the franchise’s third sit-down restaurant, inspired by the popular food truck brand.

“It’s an honor that the Cousins Maine Lobster team selected Lenox Square as their home for such an exciting milestone—both as the first East Coast location and the first in-mall dining experience for their successful and delicious brand,” said Carol Cox, area director of marketing and business development for Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza.

Shark Tank’s successful business entrepreneurs and founders of Cousins Maine Lobster, Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, are slated to be on hand to celebrate the Lenox Square opening later this year in Buckhead.

The dining destination will be owned and operated in Atlanta by Tony Harrison, local franchise owner and operator of two successful Cousins Maine Lobster Atlanta food trucks, voted No. 1 food truck in Atlanta by Atlanta Magazine in 2016 and the Atlanta Street Food Festival in 2015.

In addition to Cousins Maine Lobster, Lenox Square’s list of retailers continues to expand with Lush Cosmetics and Cellairis this fall. Bath & Body Works and Abercrombie & Fitch also recently introduced their new store renovations, G-Star RAW opened doors at its new location and Standard and The North Face will open just in time for the holiday season.

This October, Lush Cosmetics will open a new 2,685-square-foot shop on the Upper Level across from Macy’s. Shoppers will soon have access to a wide range of cell phone cases with the anticipated opening of Cellairis in September, to be located in the Lenox Fashion Café at a new 320-square-foot location. Bath & Body Works, located on the Upper Level near Bloomingdale’s, recently expanded its selection with the addition of White Barn Candle Co. to its existing store.

Standard will bring new apparel and footwear brands to the Atlanta market this fall in a 1,740-square-foot location on the Upper Level in the Luxury Wing next to Original Penguin. G-Star RAW has created a new denim sector, now located on the Upper Level in its 1,843-square-foot store next to UNTUCKit. The casual men’s apparel brand, UNTUCKit, is located next to Anthropologie and opened this summer in a 1,048-square-foot space.

Men can find limited-run casual and dress shirts, tees, socks, ties and more at Hammer Made, which recently opened its 1,009-square-foot boutique at the Upper Level of the Main Entrance. In time for Labor Day shopping, The North Face will offer outdoor apparel, equipment and footwear in a new 4,452-square-foot space next to Abercrombie & Fitch – which recently opened its new concept store in July.

–John Schaffner