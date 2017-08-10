Grand Lux Cafe, Harry’s Pizzeria on way to Phipps Plaza; Brio closes down

Grand Lux Café is planning a $3 million restaurant at Phipps Plaza mall, according to an Atlanta permit, and a new-to-Georgia pizzeria from a James Beard award-winning chef also plans to open in the same upscale Buckhead mall.

Meanwhile, Buckhead staple Italian restaurant, Brio Tuscan Grille, permanently closed its doors Aug.7, shuttering its doors following Sunday dinner service Aug. 6. It had opened at 2964 Peachtree Road in 2000.

The more than 11,000-square-foot Grand Lux Cafe could cost $2.8 million to build out, according to the permit.Grand Lux is a concept from The Cheesecake FactoryThe Cheesecake Factory, which has a location at Lenox Square mall.

Simon Property Group owns both Phipps and Lenox, which are across Peachtree Road from each other. This also will be the first Georgia location for Grand Lux Grille.

Harry’s Pizzeria is a concept from Miami, Fla.-based The Genuine Hospitality Group, developed by chef Michael Schwartz, who was named best 2010 chef in the South by the James Beard Foundation.

Harry’s Pizzeria plans to expand in Georgia over the coming years, according to CEO Sunil Bhatt. Harry’s Pizzeria today has just three locations in Florida, according to its website.

It is with much consideration that as of August 7, Brio Tuscan Grille in Buckhead will be permanently closed. Gift cards and loyalty rewards can be redeemed at any Brio or Bravo location. For any questions or concerns, you can reach us at 888-452-7286 or email us as at: guestservices@bbrg.com

The approximately 9,000-square-foot Brio Tuscan Grille restaurant in Buckhead Centre was part of six restaurants the Columbus, OH-based owner of the BRIO Tuscan Grille and Bravo Cucina Italiana restaurant chains announced in May it planned to close.

The Buckhead location, just south of Pharr Road and next to The Peach shopping center, had a good-sized patio that contributed to its popularity.

BRIO Tuscan Grille’s other Atlanta area location just off Ashford Dunwoody Road alongside McCormick & Schmick’s and P.F. Chang’s will reportedly remain open.