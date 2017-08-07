Local Businesswoman Ashley Carestia Is Finalist for Pet Industry Woman of Year Award

Atlanta, GA (August 4, 2017) – Local business woman Ashley Carestia of Bark Fifth Avenue in Buckhead has been named a finalist in the fifth annual Pet Industry Woman of the Year Award competition.

Carestia, who has been in business for 5 years, was nominated in the Entrepreneur category. The other award categories are Solopreneur, Corporate, Advocate and Rising Star.

The overall Pet Industry Woman of the Year will be chosen from the winners of these five categories. Winners will be announced Sept. 26th during an evening ceremony at the Women in the Pet Industry Conference and Awards Show in Portland, Oregon.

A panel of four independent judges reviewed and scored nominations for applicants in the five categories. This year’s judges included a director of a non profit organization, a founder of a successful pet organization, a COO of a design firm, and a director of a top women’s scholarship organization.

Carestia will participate in a round table discussion during the WIPIN conference, which runs Sept. 24th through Sept. 26th at the Embassy Suites in Portland.

“The Pet Industry Women of the Year Awards were designed to recognize the amazing females who dedicate their time and talents to improving the lives of all pets – dogs, cats, birds, fish, horses and exotics – and their parents/guardians,” said Shawna Schuh, president of WIPIN. “These awards are a celebration of women who have made highly successful careers in the pet industry: They shine in large part because they are so passionate about helping women as well as pets. Finalist Ashley Carestia is a perfect example! It is exciting to honor her and other women with a genuine calling to make the pet industry stronger.”

Bark Fifth Ave: A Fashion Boutique for your Distinguished Doggie

There are dogs and then there are jet-setting dogs. Bark Fifth Avenue is one of the purveyors of all things high-end pooch.

We started with a strong passion for fashion and of course, passion for dogs! Walking runways and dressing up animals is something owner Atlanta fashion model Ashley Carestia has been doing since childhood. “I love fashion and I love Chihuahuas, so why not have the best of both worlds?” Thus, Bark Fifth Avenue was created. We provide both an online location and retail boutique in Buckhead where upscale pet owners can treat their four-legged family members to only the best in fashion, travel, and accessories.

About Women in the Pet Industry Network (WIPIN)

WIPIN is an international membership networking organization where more than 300 pet professionals gather to grow, give and connect. WIPIN is the only organization serving professionals in ALL segments of the pet industry, as well as ALL types of pets, including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, small animals, pocket pets, horses and exotics.