BCID sets Lenox Road Scoping Study public meeting for Sept. 6

Buckhead community members are invited to attend a public information meeting about the Lenox Road Scoping Study project on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave. There will be a brief presentation and a Q&A session.

The Buckhead Community Improvement District (BCID) received funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission to study the feasibility of pedestrian, bicycle and roadway improvements on Lenox Road starting at the Lenox MARTA Station and heading to Piedmont Road. The study began in October 2016.

The intent is to explore how best to improve the function and appearance of Lenox Road for all current and future users of this corridor.