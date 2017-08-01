Up to 500 new residential units, plus commercial planned for West Village

The West Village part of Buckhead—for decades known for its eclectic hole-in-the-wall bars, nightlife district and one-of-a-kind boutique shops—continues to become the new residential haven, with the latest entrant to the developing market being Dallas-based JLB Partners.

A Buckhead Development Review Committee is slated Wednesday to hear JLB Partners’ plans to have a three-acre site at the corner of West Paces Ferry Road and Paces Ferry Place rezoned for possibly 500 residential units and 7,600 square feet of commercial space and 8,500 square feet of street-level live-work space.

BuckheadView reported about two years ago that JLB Partners had bought the property, known as 99 West Paces Ferry, for about $30 million. The property sits across West Paces Ferry from the St. Regis Hotel and condos and across Paces Ferry Place from the Whole Foods Market.

Wednesday’s meeting with Buckhead’s Special Public Interest (SPI) District’s DRC is reportedly just for preliminary discussions. The project rezoning will be formally requested later this month before a Buckhead Neighborhood Planning Unit. If approved it will be officially presented to the DRC in coming months.

The project’s first phase along West Paces would include 339 multifamily units and 7,600 square feet of commercial space. The second phase on Paces Ferry Place would add 186 multifamily units and 8,500 square feet of street-level live-work space.

JLB’s Project adds fuel to the growth of residential that is changing the Buckhead Village landscape. The Hanover Co. is wrapping up an apartment tower at Roswell Road next to the Buckhead Theatre, and Alliance Residential Co. is developing new apartments on Irby Avenue, just across from the planned JLB project.

Just to the north and east Camden Properties continues development of its massive residential complex along East Andrews Drive and Roswell Road. And, a few blocks away, Mill Creek Residential has begun work on a 22-story apartment tower at Peachtree and Pharr roads