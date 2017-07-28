Buckhead Coalition Arranges Grants Totaling $60,000 For Park Properties In Celebration Of National Park Month

Acknowledging July as “Park and Recreation Month” by the National Recreation and Park Association, the Buckhead Coalition concluded this to be the ideal time to dissolve a stagnant Community Foundation fund in its management.

Emphasizing the importance to persons of all ages and interests of landscaped areas for beautification and recreation, the Buckhead Coalition is dividing nearly $60,000 among six places. The major beneficiary is Chastain, the City’s largest public park, which is located in the Chastain Park Civic Association area and the 8th City Council District of Atlanta.

Another major amount will benefit the City’s Blue Heron Nature Preserve on Roswell Road. A smaller gift is being made to Mountain Way Common, both of which are in the North Buckhead Civic Association neighborhood. These two, along with the Duck Pond in Peachtree Heights East Neighborhood, plus Overlook Park, and a connector to North Fork Creek Trail in the Lindbergh-Morosgo neighborhood are also receiving contributions and are all in Councilman Howard Shook’s 7th District.

The Livable Buckhead organization will administer donations to Mountain Way, and two sites in formation, Overlook, and North Fork.

The nonprofit Coalition does not solicit money from the public, operating entirely on the dues of its 100 selected members. Thus, when funds accrue from other sources they are passed through to other Buckhead nonprofits. In this case, the money represents the residue from a dissolved Bank South Foundation gift of a couple of decades ago for refurbishing the Buckhead Triangle Park at Peachtree and Roswell roads. Some time after the initial renovations were completed, Charles Loudermilk – – owner of the facing Buckhead Theatre – – contributed sufficient funds to completely redo the City-owned Park, thus resulting in the balance on hand as surplus.

Coalition Chairman Juanita Baranco and President Sam Massell jointly stated: “We are particularly appreciative of Councilman Shook who actively called attention to the need of park development, and we are pleased to provide this support for improvements and maintenance.” As reported by the 2017 Buckhead Guidebook, this Community has 1,017.17 acres of park land, providing 42 tennis courts, 36 golf holes, 14 grills, 13 ball fields, 5 clubhouses, 2 pools, and a gym. It also offers almost 2.5 miles of Chattahoochee River shoreline.

Cutline for Buckhead Coalition Parks & Trails grant photograph @ July 27, 2017

[Left to Right, back row]: Gordon Certain, President, North Buckhead Civic Association; Jason White, Co-President, Chastain Park; John McKinley, previously Bank South Principal Operating Officer; Howard Shook, District 7 Councilman; Yolanda Adrean, District 8 Councilwoman; David Cox, Buckhead Coalition Director, and Bob Threlkeld, Chairman, Blueway Trail Capital Campaign.

[Left to Right, front row]: Sam Massell, President, Buckhead Coalition; Denise Starling, Executive Director, Livable Buckhead; Maureen Lomenick, Past President and Director of Ladies of the Lake; Kevin McCauley, Executive Director, Blue Heron Nature Preserve; Rosa McHugh, Executive Director, Chastain Park Conservancy; and Juanita Baranco, Buckhead Coalition Chair.

About The Buckhead Coalition

THE BUCKHEAD COALITION is an influential nonprofit civic association, much like a chamber of commerce, for this affluent northern quadrant of the city of Atlanta. Its membership is limited to 100 CEOs of major area firms, by invitation. Its mission is to “nurture the quality of life and help coordinate an orderly growth” within its 28 square miles, with a population of over 87,000. It was formed in 1988. Its founding President is Sam Massell, a former Mayor of Atlanta. Its Chairman (changed every two years) is Juanita P. Baranco, Chief Operating Officer of Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead.